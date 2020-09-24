To the Editor:
Choosing a candidate to represent our communities can be a difficult decision. I’ve personally seen a great deal of hard work and dedication from all of our legislators.
I work with many local businesses and non-profit organizations. Making an educated decision on which candidate to vote for is of vital importance to me, which is why a fresh perspective is what I feel our communities need. Someone we can fully trust and know is fighting for us, formulating creative solutions to the complex needs of Lamoille County, such as affordable housing, mental health, substance abuse, the state college system and our aging population.
Shayne Spence genuinely cares about the people of Vermont, and it shows. His life experiences have been molded into dedication, determination and a passion for service and equality for all.
Spence has garnered support from Gov. Phil Scott, who says that he “needs Shayne Spence in the Statehouse to help me grow our economy and make Vermont more affordable.” Both individuals have the gift of working across party lines.
Spence is dedicated to helping the business community, supporting legislation to lower taxes, strengthening the economy and focusing on supporting local businesses by reducing filing and renewal fees for limited liability corporations, and reducing the licensing certification requirements to establish a new business.
This is why I am choosing to cast my vote for Shayne Spence on Nov. 3. I believe in his ability to represent us all, for the greater common good of our entire community.
Tess Milner
Johnson
