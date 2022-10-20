To the Editor:
I’m voting for Chip Troiano for state representative in November. He’s represented Hardwick, Stannard and Walden for four terms. Let’s return him to Montpelier for another two years.
I first met Troiano years ago after a spring festival parade in Hardwick. He was in the color guard at the head of the parade and is there like clockwork, year after year. Now, as a longtime member of the House Committee on General, Housing and Military Affairs — he’s now the vice chair — Troiano has always worked to meet veterans’ needs.
A combat veteran of the Vietnam War, Troiano knows a soldier’s war doesn’t end after being sent back home. All wars linger for those who were in them. He sponsored legislation for the burn pit registry as Congressman Peter Welch pushed for in the Pact Act, which passed and will clear the way for veterans who are suffering from the effects of the burn pits in Afghanistan and Iraq. These open pits burned 24/7, spewing toxic smoke over an entire base. As a result of the work of both Troiano and Welch, veterans will be able to make claims for disability from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Welch recognized Troiano for his work on the Vermont burn pit registry to track soldiers and veterans who may have been exposed. Troiano was asked by Gov. Phil Scott to speak at the public signing of the registry bill at Norwich University.
Troiano was also one of the lead sponsors of the bill to provide National Guard members with free college tuition. This past year, that was expanded to include graduate degrees.
As state representative, Troiano has also kept track of sexual harassment in the Guard and worked for the inclusion of women in higher ranking positions.
As a veteran, it’s understandable that Troiano focuses on issues of importance to those who served in the military, but he advances other matters, as well. I’m a member of the Jeudevine Memorial Library board of trustees in Hardwick. He has done what he can to be eyes and ears in Montpelier as the board sought funding for the library’s much needed and anticipated addition.
Troiano uses his time to address the concerns and needs of all residents in the three towns in his district. I encourage voters to join me in casting their ballots for Chip Troiano.
Ross Connelly
Hardwick
