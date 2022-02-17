To the Editor:
I am writing to endorse Judy Bickford for the two-year term for Morristown Selectboard. Bickford has proven that she is a hard worker, cares deeply about our town, and is a critical thinker.
The challenges facing town government seem to be getting more and more complex each year. I like that Bickford is experienced and has demonstrated that she is a careful listener, weighs all sides before she acts and is passionate about her work.
I hope you will join me in voting for her.
Dave Yacovone
Morristown
