To the Editor:
This November, I am voting for Avram Patt for reelection to the Legislature for the Washington-Lamoille district serving the towns of Morristown, Elmore, Woodbury, Worcester and a small part of Stowe. I encourage you to do the same.
Patt has served the interests of his constituents well in his three terms in the Vermont House. He has been instrumental in the creation of the Lamoille FiberNet Communication Union District, paving the way for universal broadband internet access for everyone currently lacking good service. The lack of this has been a barrier to business and education in many communities in the state, especially acute during the COVID-19 crisis.
He brings to the job an extraordinary record of experience of making things work better for the average Vermonter, of making life a little easier for those — most of us — who are focused on living life and raising their families day by day. From 1987-1996 he held management and policy positions in the Agency of Human Services, including director of the Office of Economic Opportunity, an appointed position under three governors with responsibility for the weatherization program, anti-hunger and homelessness programs.
From 1991-1986 he was co-executive director of the organization that developed and planned many of the public transportation services now operating in Central Vermont.
Supporting Patt’s focus on technology, energy and climate issues is his hands-on management experience. He was the general manager of Washington Electric Co-op from 1997-2013 and is currently chair of the Northeast Association of Electric Cooperatives.
As someone who sees the world with the mind of a scientist, engineer and business owner, here’s what I like best: If Avram Patt had to show up at 9 a.m. and run the organizations he is legislating about, he could do it.
Ed Loewenton
Morristown
