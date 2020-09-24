To the Editor:
I urge folks to vote for Avram Patt for re-election to the Vermont House, representing Elmore, Worcester, Morrisville and Woodbury. I have known and worked with Patt in a number of different roles for more than 40 years. As the Washington Electric Cooperative board president, I worked with him when he was our general manager for over two decades. He was in charge of the co-op, with 40 employees serving 11,000 homes/businesses, and he was always committed to ensuring reliable electric service and to co-op principles.
I was also on the board of Central Vermont Transportation Authority when we hired Patt to co-direct transportation service for elders and people with disabilities in central Vermont. He brought his first-hand experience as a former bus driver in Cabot.
Patt has been consistent in working on behalf of Vermonters, whether they are elders, people with disabilities and those facing income sensitivity living in our rural small towns.
I know he will continue to uphold these values and your best interests if you re-elect him to represent you in the Vermont House.
Barry Bernstein
East Calais
