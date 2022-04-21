To the Editor:
Though it seems sensational and dramatic to bring the news of Mark Faith and his business through the mud, we should be questioning the overseer that was in place to make sure these issues were not arising. (“Faith no more? Funeral home director loses license, again,” April 14, 2022)
I’m thinking that in the role of supervisor, that person would have clued into Faith’s unfortunate cognitive decline, and instead of “not being available” would have made sure that someone else was, and above all else, work with Faith in figuring out what was going on.
I have known Faith and his family for 20 years. He provided funeral services for both of my parents with utmost care and professionalism. I hate the thought of his character being slammed, especially for a cognitive decline. The investigation needs to be on the support that was put in place while Faith was on license probation.
Laurie Rapp
Morristown
