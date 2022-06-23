To the Editor:
Thank you to all the amazing teachers who made my last year at Morrisville Elementary School a joy. You listened to me, helped me and you organized plays, field days, the color run and more.
Even though this year was hard for everyone, you stuck with it and made it an awesome year for all of us. All of you have helped me a lot this year and in the past five years. Whether it was math, science, reading or writing you helped me get through and I am very grateful.
We are so lucky to have such awesome teachers at Morrisville Elementary School.
Silvia Earlandt
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.