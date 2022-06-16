To the Editor:
As the legislative session for 2022 ended, and Gov. Phil Scott signed many of the bills that were passed by the House and Senate, I want to thank my constituents for your emails, phone calls, and notes sharing your concerns and input with me over the five months that we were working on many issues.
Your voices are important to me, and I will always do my best to have your interests at heart with whatever problems we face together in our state. Many times, you have helped me to see issues in a bigger light, and I am grateful. It will remain my conviction to uphold common sense and balance in all we do in the Statehouse.
Serving on the House Committee on Agriculture and Forestry has been very important to me as we are surrounded by such diverse farms and well managed forests in our area of the Northeast Kingdom. The committee worked to strengthen our right to farm law in Vermont, and to give farmers more options for agritourism and other on-farm businesses. Our diverse farm and forestry businesses are the backbone of our economy here, and I want to do all I can to strengthen their vitality for the future.
As our legislative district has changed from a two-seat district to a one-seat district, the towns I have served for 12 years — Barton/Orleans, Sheffield, and Wheelock will no longer be a part of the district that I have represented. I am grateful to have served you, and I thank you for your input and support over the years.
I will continue to work hard to earn the support and trust of my constituents in the towns of Albany, Craftsbury, Greensboro and Glover, and if I can be of help to any of you, feel free to reach out to me anytime.
Rep. Vicki Strong
Albany
