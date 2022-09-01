To the Editor:
I take great exception to your depiction of the life and death of Darrell Adams. Equating his experiencing of homelessness to addiction is socially irresponsible.
Rambling on about his struggles and addictions was unnecessary, and certainly not appropriate for the front page or so many following pages. It reeks of tabloid journalism. Shame on the person who gave the approval for this expose of sorts.
Your newspaper could have maintained its reputation without bringing Adams into it. Perhaps you should have focused on his good spirit or generosity.
Everybody who knew him knew of his struggles. Shame on you.
Arik B. Thompson
Jeffersonville
