To the Editor:
I wanted to appreciate News & Citizen and staff writer Aaron Calvin on the moving and very human portrayal of Darrell Adams. I never met Darrell, but after reading this article realize that I saw him many times around the community and wish I had said hello and gotten to know him instead of simply passing by.
I am thankful you shared his complex life story, electrical wizardry and love of reading, as addiction and mental health struggles so often mercilessly cloud our ability to see and care for those among us who are struggling.
I am also grateful to learn of Adams’ supportive community, and those that helped and cared for him in his last years. My father died of acute alcoholism in 2016, and like Adams his addiction arose from a complex emotional place, one that our family was never able to access and “fix” and one that caused him a lot of pain and shame as his skills, intellect and zest for life were subsumed by alcohol.
I hope stories like Darrell Adams’ can continue to make us a more caring and compassionate community, where we learn to turn to those who are struggling, rather than turn away. Addiction is a complex community struggle, and one we need to take on together.
Polly Allen
Craftsbury Common
