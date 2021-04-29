To the Editor:
Regarding the article “Cop charged in stun-gun incident” (News & Citizen, April 22, 2021), the old saying, “Sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me,” sadly does not hold true for law enforcement these days.
All one has to do is merely question the motives of a police officer and that officer will probably lose — or quit — their job. As a person who believes firmly in innocent until proven guilty, I pray that former officer Mark Schwartz, if he does request a trial by jury, can find unbiased citizens to serve as jurors, now that he has been besmirched by the News & Citizen, which republished an article from VTDigger.
The fact that this article used the demeaning word cop instead of police officer and then pulled into the mix other alleged incidents concerning other law enforcement officers, leads me to the conclusion that this was just another of countless media attempts that have successfully created contempt, diminished trust and spread lies concerning our men and women in blue who bravely serve America everyday.
I know neither Schwartz nor Vincent Ford, the alleged victim in this case, and I have no ties to the St. Albans police force. I am just fed up with unwarranted police bashing.
Rebecca Pitre
Waterville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.