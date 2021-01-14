To the Editor:
I am writing regarding the offensive letter “Why not include unborn in fight for rights?” from Martin Green in your Jan. 7, 2021, edition.
Among his points concerning legalized abortion, Green equates the practice with the Nazi Holocaust. The Holocaust is a unique genocidal tragedy, which directly led to the extermination of six million Jews, as well as many millions of Roma (also known as Gypsies), LGBTQ, mentally disabled, and other populations — children as well as adults — solely because of their ethnicity, orientation and other personal characteristics deemed “inferior” by the Nazis and their allies.
We at the Vermont Holocaust Memorial note that using the Holocaust in this context is a very troubling twist on historical fact; as well as the use of a potent, horrifying reference for political goals. Its suggestion in this framework demonstrates tremendous disrespect to the millions of victims of the Holocaust, their survivors and respective communities.
We demand the casual invocation of the Holocaust to cease, and that any and all political conversations stick to the facts at hand. Our resources and those of many historical and religious organizations are available for your education about the Holocaust, should you choose.
Debora Steinerman
President, Vermont Holocaust Memorial
Jeffersonville
