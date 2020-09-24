To the Editor:
Ruth Bader Ginsburg knew best when she asked that the appointment of her successor be made following the upcoming election.
The voting has already begun and yet the rush is on to fill her Supreme Court seat — a lifetime position that voters need time to process.
I am feeling battered.
Annie Nichols
Morrisville
