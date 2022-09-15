To the Editor:
I read with interest the extensive qualifications of Avram Patt and Saudia LaMont to serve as representatives in the new district of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester, Woodbury and parts of Stowe. Each has a lifetime of public service and each one has demonstrated their ability to spend your money. Their extensive experience is in government programs and how to develop a variety of ways to spend even more.
Their experience in private enterprise and commercial entrepreneurship, the backbone of our state and country and our ultimate source of prosperity, is lacking.
What voters, workers, homeowners and citizens should be aspiring to in their elected representatives is business owners, taxpayers and leaders with sound conservative values. The ability to make sound fiscal decisions is based on limited income and wise spending and saving habits. For the state to rein in excessive spending and looming budgets is to elect legislators who will stop spending your hard-earned money.
Both candidates Ben Olsen and Nichole Loati represent those conservative, sound principles of thrift, wise spending habits and family values. I have come to know both Olsen and Loati and am very impressed with their commitment to carry out citizen political values.
We don’t need more spending. We need more wise decisions to save as well as to develop innovative solutions to our problems. Both candidates are leaders in coordinating consensus and driving values that respect your hard work.
Let’s not continue the excessive, unnecessary and out of control spending habits in Montpelier. Mandatory government spending and progressive programs are what we need less of, not more of. Getting spending under control has to start at home.
Please make the effort to get out and vote for Nichole Loati and Ben Olsen to represent your interests in the Vermont Legislature.
Charlie Burnham
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.