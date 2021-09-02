To the Editor:
The Morristown Police blotter has recently included numerous reports of our houseless neighbors sleeping in cars at a local business. As we battle the fourth wave of the COVID pandemic and Vermont’s ever increasing housing crisis, I ask those community members who file such reports: Where do you want them to go?
If someone is not causing harm, there is no reason to report them to the police. Sleeping is not a crime. Unless you are willing to offer support to those who are vulnerable, leave them alone.
Our houseless neighbors are still our neighbors. Next time we see someone in our community struggling, I invite us all to reflect on how the community might better support one another during such a difficult time.
Liam Crannell
Craftsbury
