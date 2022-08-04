To the Editor:
Rob Roper is an adman. His puffed-up connection to the Ethan Allen Institute gets his advertising copy published for free in the local media. He leads his columns with “higher taxes” to grab attention and then distorts, disparages and dissembles to promote his snake oil. (“Climate Council’s carbon tax plus agenda for Vermont,” July 28, 2022)
What is this product, this miracle cure for every problem that ails you? It is the quaint, antiquated and archaic philosophy of the free-market economy whose commandment is the government shalt not intervene in the marketplace.
Ethan Allen Institute calls itself a “think tank,” much classier than two-bit, three-employee advertising agency. It is one of 50-plus members of the State Policy Network. Similar organizations with political and financial ties to right-wing, ultra-rich donors can be found in each state. It’s simple to follow the money online for this non-profit: billionaire Koch to State Policy Network to Ethan Allen Institute to its paid employees and board members.
Why do these billionaires and their lackeys lobby against government involvement in the market? Because free markets result in higher profits and the rich getting richer. Think monopolies, trickle-down voodoo economics, robber barons and tax loopholes for the wealthy. Not one country operates with a pure free-market economy; like communism it fails to work on a large scale in the real world.
Ethan Allen Institute representatives Rob Roper and John McClaughry claim they provide free market solutions to today’s problems. Have they ever actually proposed a solution to any problem? At every attempt to make big business pay full cost of production, these shills will shrilly cry, “Tax!”
Instead of buying this snake oil, ask who and what have caused our current climate problems, what are the solutions and who should pay. Should corporations continue to take for free what is not theirs: our air, our water, our climate and our children’s future?
Richard Barton
Hardwick
