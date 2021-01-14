To the Editor:
In the 1960s, I distinctly remember that in order to enlarge Morristown’s Pleasant Street parking lot, the Copley trust fund had money to purchase and then demolish a couple of two-family apartment homes at the Hutchins Street’s edge.
In case you don’t know, Alexander H. Copley was a part-time visitor in Morrisville who had some wealth. He left us the first Copley Hospital and Copley Country Club. He also left a considerable trust fund, some used for a new gymnasium at Peoples Academy, and some later used for the multi-unit apartment building for low-income seniors called Copley Terrace.
Fast forward to 2021. A new, planned apartment complex for low- to middle-income people is on track for Hutchins Street. This is a hilly narrow street with no sidewalks and no parking, except the public parking lot at the top of the hill, which can only be gotten to by foot — a dangerous undertaking in wet, slippery or snowy weather.
Did Copley trustees feel a new apartment complex should have any right to use that public parking for private use? I wonder.
My vision for this Hutchins Street scrubby lot? A small park, filled, leveled, graveled, protected from the steep rear embankment by a sturdy iron fence, and planted with a fir tree useful for December decoration. Then, install a permanent sign recognizing Alexander H. Copley as our great benefactor.
I urge everyone to drive Hutchins Street and turn at Barbour Real Estate from Portland Street. Watch out for the blind spots at the four-way intersection at the hilltop. Then make an opinion known soon.
Lamoille Housing Partnership plans its new Hutchins Street complex groundbreaking this spring.
Of 10 towns in Lamoille County, why is Morristown the current mecca for new affordable housing? Do other town leaders know that, tax-wise, they cannot afford the additional services that will be required? When do we reach our limits?
Simone Cormier
Morristown
