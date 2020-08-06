To the Editor:

I have appreciated reading the respectful dialogue among community members in regard to flying a Black Lives Matter flag in Johnson. I will offer nothing more to that discussion other than I support the town in doing so and further appreciate individuals offering to do so on their property.

What I would like to address is the reoccurring message that the Black Lives Matter movement is radical and extremist and led by a domestic terrorist. I have read the mission statement and manifesto of the movement and fail to see what is so radical and extreme about their message of equal rights.

I’ve linked their “What We Believe” message (blacklivesmatter.com/our-co-founders) for others to check out, because yes, I think everyone should read what they stand for.

In regards to the movement being led by a domestic terrorist, Black Lives Matter is a chapter-based, member-run movement. The three women who founded this movement are not domestic terrorists.

Any credible sources that can explain more about the reoccurring ideas on why Black Lives Matter shouldn’t be supported are welcomed in response.

Zarah Savoie

Hyde Park

