To the Editor:
April was Alcohol Awareness Month, a time to talk about the causes and effects of alcoholism and alcohol use in general. Launched in 1987 by the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, it has become a national movement to help families and communities.
In this time of COVID-19, we need to stay aware of alcohol use in our families and communities beyond April. We know that in Vermont, alcohol sales are up 14 percent, even higher than the normal rate for holiday purchases.
It is important for us all to remember that even small amounts of alcohol can affect your body’s ability to fight off infectious diseases by weakening your immune system. Alcohol use can also increase the risk of acute respiratory distress, one of the worst complications for people with COVID-19.
Support for alcohol prevention, treatment and recovery is available to Vermonters even during the current public health crisis.
ParentUpVT.org offers advice and resources for parents and caregivers looking for ways to talk with their kids about substance use. Studies have shown that having small, frequent conversations with youth helps prevent substance use. Check in with your teens regularly and monitor any alcohol in your home.
Youth who are struggling may use alcohol and other drugs in the home as a way to escape difficult feelings.
VT Helplink (vthelplink.org) is a free resource for Vermonters, providing confidential, nonjudgmental support and referrals to treatment, recovery and other services. Helplink Specialists can help you navigate Vermont’s treatment and recovery system, whether or not you have insurance.
The North Central Vermont Recovery Center has services for individuals and families seeking recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Staff are working remotely but are still available to help. Call 802-851-8120 or visit ncvrc.com.
We’re all in this together, and together we can help and support our community to survive and thrive.
Jessica Bickford
Healthy Lamoille Valley
Morrisville