To the Editor:
Vermont has legalized the possession and cultivation of cannabis, but has not yet established a system of regulation and taxation for the sale of marijuana. The supply of pot, and logically the breadth of its availability, has been increased, but the distribution is still not controlled, despite language in the statute purporting to do that. With weed grown at home, for example, kids will find it even easier to obtain than ever.
Vermont, always desperate for revenues, continues to let this rich source of politically easy taxation slip away. Consider also the jobs and tax revenues associated with businesses adding to Vermont’s status as a place of high-quality specialty agriculture. And a regulated environment will reduce the participation of black-market sellers, who can also offer more harmful and addictive substances, and who are often participants in organized criminal enterprises, large and small.
Granted, there is no agreement about how to detect it in a fair and legally useful manner in drivers. There remains the issue of an effective means of preventing distribution to minors. But the risks and challenges of the legalization of cultivation and possession of marijuana have already been taken on by the state, and will not become more difficult with a system of regulation and taxation. So let’s reap the reward.
On the Sunset Trail to the Mansfield summit there is a jump across a little chasm 2 or 3 feet wide and about 6 feet deep. I hiked it with a strong and athletic friend who was afraid to make the jump. So she climbed down and climbed back up the other side, a more time-consuming and messy process.
Perhaps she would have been better off just jumping halfway across, evaluating progress to that point, and then jumping the rest of the way.
Ed Loewenton
Morrisville