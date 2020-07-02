To the Editor:
I am surprised and dismayed by Gov. Phil Scott’s refusal to mandate statewide mask wearing when outdoors.
He has adopted the Trump mantra that individual guidance is the proper and constitutionally mandated approach. Political naysayers may have the right to harm themselves but they surely have no legal or moral right to jeapordize others.
The proof shows that masks slow down the spread of the virus. We know that traffic lights prevent accidents, albeit they interfere with our constitutional right to travel without restraints.
The states can constitutionally stop us from speeding at 100 mph. Our First Amendment constitutional free speech guarantee does not prevent the law from punishing defamation or shouting “fire” in a crowded theater.
Nor was there a constitutional hue and cry when we were legally compelled to wear seatbelts, notwithstanding personal comfort decisions.
Shameless.
Albert G. Besser
Morrisville
