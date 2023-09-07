The Agency of Natural Resources is currently wading through comments in response to a proposed rule limiting wake sports on Vermont lakes. Vermonters overwhelmingly support strong regulation, with most calling for a stronger rule or an outright ban on these destructive boats.
Ironically, the few defenders of wake sports arguing against regulation claim community as their reason for opposition. They argue that regulation is not the Vermont way. Instead, people should talk things over and rely on education and cooperation. In person, their actions speak louder than words.
In fact, wake sports destroy community, damaging relationships by introducing conflict with lake users now scared to go out on the water when wake boats are operating. Wake sports churn up the water, making huge waves that terrorize swimmers, paddlers, sailors and others.
Wake sports damage natural communities, eroding shorelines, swamping nests, churning up soil at the bottom of the lake, spreading invasive plants and disrupting the lives of non-human lake dwellers. Wake sport advocates have not sought out discussion or compromise. They have changed neither their message nor their behavior over the past two years. Their actions do not support strong Vermont lake communities.
Across the state, people have spoken out against wake boats. We hope Vermont Agency of Natural Resources commissioner Julie Moore and her staff are listening. Please strengthen our communities, both human and natural. Restore the original rule proposed by Responsible Wakes for Vermont Lakes and strengthen the proposed regulation. Or ban these pernicious boats entirely.
