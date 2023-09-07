To the Editor:

The Agency of Natural Resources is currently wading through comments in response to a proposed rule limiting wake sports on Vermont lakes. Vermonters overwhelmingly support strong regulation, with most calling for a stronger rule or an outright ban on these destructive boats.

