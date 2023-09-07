That’s true, but a crucial part of the original sentence got left out. The sentence originally read, “Observing through binoculars or a telescope can provide spectacular views of the sun during the eclipse (and at other times, when, with the right equipment, you can see sunspots and solar flares).”
The “with the right equipment” part is crucial because trying to view the sun through binoculars or a telescope without the right filters is dangerous, as the rest of that paragraph did emphasize.
If you would like to see the sun through a telescope safely, visit the Lamoille County Star Gazers booth between 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the upcoming Rocktoberfest on Sept. 30 in Morrisville. Assuming the weather cooperates, you’ll see sunspots, prominences (enormous pillars and arches of charged particles often larger than the earth) and other features.
Astronomy is often fascinating. We just want to be sure everyone experiences it safely.
Lamoille County Star Gazers
