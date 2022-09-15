To the Editor:
School is starting up again, and with new challenges and opportunities come the inevitability of meeting new people. We need to be sure we always create safe places for everyone, especially for the folks we support and provide services. This involves naturally supporting and advocating and standing up against forms of bullying and preventing the use and spreading of the “R” word.
The Special Olympics says, “The R-word is a hurtful term that remains prevalent throughout social media, according to a Kantar Social Listening study. The research shows that when social media users are posting about people with intellectual disabilities, seven in every 10 of those posts are negative, and six in 10 contain a slur.”
“The R-word is a form of hate speech and while mental retardation was originally introduced as a medical term in 1961 for people with intellectual disabilities, in the many years since, the R-word has become an insult used all too commonly in everyday language. Those who use the R-word often do so with little regard for the pain it causes people with intellectual disabilities — and the exclusion it perpetuates in our society,” the group adds.
You and your family help by participating in the Spread the Word: Inclusion campaign.
According to Special Olympics, “The Spread the Word: Inclusion campaign, created in 2009, engages schools, organizations and communities by urging young people around the world to take a stand and help change the conversation. The campaign highlights the harmful effects the R-word has on the millions of people with intellectual disabilities, as well as their families and communities.”
More than 820,000 people around the world have taken the pledge since September 2020 to end use of the R-word, and millions more have signed banners and petitions.
Won’t you make a pledge for inclusion today, to ensure that all our neighbors with disabilities are at home in school?
Josh Smith
Executive director
Green Mountain Support Services
