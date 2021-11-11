To the Editor:
As loyal fans of the Lady Lancers varsity soccer team at Lamoille Union High School, as well as being grandparents of a team member, my husband and I have had the pleasure of attending every game this fall. Each game was fun to watch, exciting to see and just generally an overall good experience — with one exception.
The game played against and at Missisquoi Valley Union High School was a significant disappointment. Not because of the performance of the team — the Lancers won 3-2 in double overtime — but because of the performance of some of the spectators. During the first half, some very loud Missisquoi fans began to get a little carried away, annoying to those of us standing within proximity, but the teams were well matched, so I just ignored the overzealous spectators.
I was to learn later that the conduct of some of these fans was not merely annoying.
At the conclusion of the game, as the Lancers came across the field to join their respective parents, I saw that many of the young women were upset and some were in tears, which was surprising given the team’s victory. As I watched, the young women tearfully told their parents that some Missisquoi spectators were body-shaming certain members of the Lancers’ team during the game.
The girls were specific regarding what words were used and I will not repeat them here. Suffice to say that the words were sexually explicit, demeaning in nature and designed to harass the Lamoille team.
To the players’ credit, it is my understanding that every member of the Lancers team employed the reporting portal available on the Vermont Principals Association website to report the harassment, a very brave thing to do. So it was with great disappointment that I learned that the executive director of the Vermont Principals Association Jay Nichols was quoted as suggesting that the coaches of the Lancers team had the option of forfeiting the game to end the harassment.
It is hard to fathom such a response. The young women reported the abuse to their coach, and the coach told the referees of the misconduct. Reportedly, the referees advised that the comments were not “mean enough” to warrant their involvement, a shocking and completely untenable response.
The Oct. 19 letter posted on the Vermont Principals Association website closes with the following: “Ensuring safe learning environments with the ongoing efforts to prevent and effectively respond to incidents of harassment is fundamental.”
To say that such sexual harassment exhibited by those fans during the game was conduct that did not rise to the level of intervention on the part of the referees is inexcusable. No young high school athlete should be expected to run a gauntlet of degrading and sexually explicit comments while on the field, and those in a position to put an end to it should so just that.
Kathy Hobart
Belvidere
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.