To the Editor:

When I first moved back to Vermont two years ago, one of the first individuals I met was Shayne Spence, and I remember him specifically because he was so enthusiastic and confident when it came to talking about Vermont, especially Johnson and nearby towns.

Through our talks and watching his Facebook videos regarding Vermont and his local area I knew immediately I would vote for him when he announced he was running for state representative.

Spence is passionate about Vermont and wants to see everyone, and the state, succeed. When I think of a state representative I think of somebody who is compassionate, reasonable and who has pure motivation to make things happen. That’s why I’m voting for Shayne Spence because he possesses all of he above qualities and more.

If you don’t know him already, check him out before election day; I promise you won’t regret it. 

Johna Keefe

Johnson

