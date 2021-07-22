To the Editor:
I read with interest Shannara Johnson’s letter to the editor and her statement that “the Bible teaches that marriage is between a man and a woman, period.” (“Charge of discrimination at school disgraceful,” July 15, 2021)
I wonder if as an apparent strict adherent to the Bible she also feels free to own slaves (Leviticus 25:44-46), stone her son if he were to be “stubborn and rebellious” (Deuteronomy 21:18-21), or support turning away the blind, lame, flat nosed, crookbacks or dwarfs (Leviticus 21:17-23)?
My personal favorite Bible verse recommends we love our neighbor as ourself.
Kate Greenmun
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.