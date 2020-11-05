To the Editor:
Growing up in Greensboro in the summertime, I spent a lot of time on the Caspian Lake path. It was the path that I took for many years walking to work at Willey’s Store. It was the path I took walking to friends’ houses on the other side of the lake.
A few times every summer my friends and I would pack a lunch and walk around the lake on the path. Camp owners were always friendly and welcoming. Now I enjoy walking the path for exercise.
The path has changed over the past 50 years. Recently, on two different occasions, two different camp owners have told my friends and I not to cross their property. On another occasion last spring, a camp owner asked my friends and I what we were doing. We told him that we were walking around the lake.
He gave us permission to cross his property, but said there was no lake path. He then told us that he was a lawyer. Not sure why that mattered, but that’s what he told us. On Sunday, another friend and I were again walking on the path when a woman told us not to cross her property and to go around.
The point that I’m trying to make is that I disagree with the lawyer. I do think there is a lake path and I think that most of the camp owners don’t mind people crossing their property.
Many of the camp owners are people of my generation whose families have been in Greensboro for years. I believe that these people want the same experiences for their children and grandchildren that they had as kids growing up in Greensboro. The lake path was a huge part of it. However, if you are not one of these people, make it obvious and put up a No Trespassing sign.
Kelly Robb
Walden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.