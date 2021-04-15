To the Editor:
I am shocked and appalled to see how so-called faith leaders last week made the case for the unrestricted slaughter of the pre-born (“Clergy supports reproductive liberty,” April 8, 2021). Because that’s what abortion really is.
You can cloak it in leftist euphemisms like reproductive liberty, a woman’s right to choose, or even more ludicrously, women’s healthcare, but that doesn’t change the fact that it is plain and simple murder.
Listen to some pro-lifers who worked in abortion clinics, and they will tell you that the slaughtered are very much real human babies, not clumps of tissue, like Planned Parenthood would like us to think. One of those women watched on the ultrasound as a fetus being aborted desperately tried to scramble away from the lethal suction device that was going to tear it limb from limb.
I find it quite perplexing how pastors and rabbis, who should know better, can honestly believe that the god of Abraham condones brutally killing the souls he created for himself. Such an indifference can only be explained by a secularized, materialistic view of religion that denies both the reality of Satan and the existence of hell — otherwise they’d know that promoting child sacrifice is certain to condemn them to that uncomfortably hot place.
Shannara Johnson
Morrisville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.