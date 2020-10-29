To the Editor:
Richard Carrell owes Marian Clegg an apology (“We know socialism is not communism,” News & Citizen, July 23, 2020).
Communism is a social system characterized by the absence of class and by common ownership of the means of production and subsistence.
Socialism is a social system in which producers possess both political power and the means of producing and distributing goods.
Both are state run, which means that the federal government owns everything and gives out what they want.
The differences between these two systems are only a couple of words. The rest is the same, the state controls everything and the people do not have any say.
Carrell talked about Canada’s medical system having no problems. We have U.S. friends who worked in Canada. They tried to get a doctor’s appointment. After six months, they came back to the U.S. They walked into a clinic and saw a doctor.
My sister-in-law is from France. Her mother who was still living in France started to have heart problems. She was put on a list. Her appointment was two years out. She died long before her appointment date.
This is your socialized medical system. If you want this you might want to move to a country that has socialized medicine like Cuba or Venezuela.
Over 2.5 million people fled Cuba after Castro took over and thousands of people were killed. Business, property and bank accounts were taken over by the government.
Venezuela 30 years ago was the best country to live in in South America and fourth in the world. Now, it is one of the worst countries to live in because of socialism.
The Venezuelan president was voted out. He is still in office and guarded by his army. His army is Cuban and Russian troops.
The people cannot fight back because the first thing a socialist government does is to take away all guns. The death toll is unknown because our media refuses to cover what is going on there now.
Our Second Amendment right is the right to bear arms. Our forefathers put this into the Constitution so we the people can protect ourselves from a corrupt government.
Our whole Constitution will be gone. Our whole lives will be run by the state. Even to the point of what we can buy for food on any day.
Why do you think so many people want to come to the U.S.? Most, if not all, are from a socialistic country wanting a better life.
Socialism is not a utopian philosophy, far from it. It is a complete takeover of our lives.
So what life to you want to live? One of complete government control or we the people?
Mike Judkins
Jeffersonville
