To the Editor:
It seems daily someone says that our government is turning to socialism. Unfortunately, the folks who say this probably do not know anything about socialism. They say the Democrats are like Nazi Germany or communists in Russia. The reality is just the opposite.
It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so serious, since these same people are outraged at anything that is being done regardless of whether it helps them or not. Jan. 6 brought out the low minded, but maybe also taught us a lesson.
You must spell out in sixth-grade terms what socialism is exactly. There have always been folks who favor more government in their lives and those who wish government would be smaller. Ironically, those who seem to blast out socialism are probably the folks who like every program that seems to be socialistic, like Social Security, Medicare and now programs that will help with health care, child care, preschool and even internet in rural areas — where many folks seem to want less government.
My advice is if you want less government, do not sign up for any of those programs.
Who is really behind this movement to have smaller government? The usual suspects, the folks who fear they may have to pay more tax. There is always a push to influence people to vote against the party that would help those who need it.
The present legislation to have a $3.5 trillion spending program over 10 years seems significant, but the Bush tax cuts and the Trump tax cuts equal the same amount. The present $3.5 trillion is for the folks who have the least money. So, when the folks scream socialism, let’s ask them if any of those programs seem to help them? Methinks they will rush to take advantage. Just do the math. Does it add up to give rich folks tax breaks or to give average Americans help where they sorely need it?
You decide.
Richard W. Carrell
Morrisville
