To the Editor:
As soon as I read the headline to his letter, I knew what Richard Carrell was going to say. Many defenders of socialism use Social Security as an example of a socialist program. It is not. (“Socialism critics take advantage of government,” Oct. 14, 2021)
Just like your 401K plan, it is a defined contribution plan. The only difference is that the government defines what you put in. It is your money. It is not money taken from someone else.
You make your payroll contributions with the expectation that at some time in your future you will start drawing it out, just like a 401K.
Unfortunately, unlike a 401K where your money is segregated from your company’s general account, the Social Security funds get pilfered by politicians and given to people who never contributed. It is not an entitlement, nor should it be means tested as some local senator with mussy hair would like you to believe.
God bless America and our system of checks and balances.
William D. Bruner
Hyde Park
