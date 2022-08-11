To the Editor:
I had to laugh at a recent letter. It made me laugh because the facts and opinions expressed were straight out of the Fox News or Republican National Committee playbooks. (“White men not to blame for nation’s ills,” July 28)
What the letter purported to be was a critique of an earlier guest perspective, but it certainly went off course in a hurry trying to blame the Biden Administration for almost everything wrong in the world today. Like “Biden sold oil to China.” That’s a real big hit with the MAGA folks but it’s not even close to the truth.
Biden did release oil from the strategic reserves, but that was all he did. The oil then is auctioned off under the Department of Energy where the highest bidders get the oil. One such Houston based company is owned by China. The rules dictate the outcome, not the president. Donald Trump did the exact same thing in 2017.
Next on the agenda is critical race theory. No one actually teaches it — certainly not in any public school — but that doesn’t stop the whining. My guess is the writer couldn’t explain what it is. I have read about the theory too and couldn’t explain it either.
Then the writer trots a favorite trope, George Soros, who donated money to Black Lives Matter since he wants “to destroy America.” Ha! If Soros wanted to destroy America, he would back Trump.
Biden is at fault for leaving behind equipment in Afghanistan. I served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam. We did the same but like Vietnam, the property left behind was either worthless or made worthless.
The final laugh is he attacked the Democrats for investigating that tourist event called Jan. 6. He thinks it’s a diversion from the problems today, like maybe the real Jan. 6 wasn’t a group of enthusiastic tourists who managed to harm and kill police, damage the Capitol and try to overthrow our democracy? I can see why he attacked the bipartisan Jan. 6 committee. They are clearly showing the attack was planned and carried out by Trump and criminal cohorts.
Richard Carrell
Morristown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.