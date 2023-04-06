To the Editor:
Noted jurist Louis Brandeis famously wrote, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants,” and thus open meeting laws are often also called sunshine laws.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
Noted jurist Louis Brandeis famously wrote, “Sunlight is said to be the best of disinfectants,” and thus open meeting laws are often also called sunshine laws.
Clearly the activities of Morristown Development Review Board and zoning administrator Todd Thomas need some disinfecting after approving the gravel extraction and other recent decisions. (“Site walk strategy sidesteps public meeting statute,” March 30, 2023)
Morristown has the capacity for much needed growth, particularly in housing, but that growth should be subject to an open approval process.
Avoiding a quorum to sidestep the open meeting law is the type of action voters reacted to in rejecting the budget, voting out a longtime incumbent selectman and the clear statement against the sidewalk appropriation. This gravel extraction ruling, along with other recent actions reek of backroom dealings and the good old boys’ network. To re-use the quote of Maya Angelou cited by supporters of the project, “If you don’t like something, change it.”
I hope the new Morristown Selectboard listens to that advice.
Brian Norder
Morrisville
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.