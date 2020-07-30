To the Editor:
Voters in Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock have the opportunity to elect an outstanding state representative this year. Katherine Sims has a proven track record of effective leadership in service to Northeast Kingdom communities. In the words of outgoing Rep. Sam Young, she will be a formidable advocate for our area.
As the founder of Green Mountain Farm to School, Katherine built a successful nonprofit from the ground up, leveraging her knowledge of the Northeast Kingdom food system to make sure kids have access to healthy food in all seasons.
As the leader of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, Katherine has brought people together from across our region to collaborate on initiatives like a broadband action plan and a community response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a working mom, Katherine understands the challenges and joys of raising a family in rural Vermont, and the importance of showing up for each other in hundreds of different ways.
All too often, the policies that are crafted in Montpelier don’t match the needs of rural communities. Katherine won’t let that happen. We will be truly fortunate to have her hard at work for us in the Statehouse.
Tim Patterson
Craftsbury
