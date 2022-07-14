To the Editor:
Rarely do we hear or read of our political leaders referred to as public servants. More often one’s ideology replaces the intent of many political leaders to serve the people. Katherine Sims is a notable exception.
The Northeast Kingdom can be a wonderful place to live but it has serious challenges related to its rural isolation, unemployment, education costs, lack of affordable housing and the global challenge of climate change. As a resident of her district, I am extremely grateful for Sims’ service to our communities and her tireless work promoting awareness and legislation that constantly addresses these challenges. Through her work as a legislator, she has ensured the Kingdom is prominently represented and isn’t just an afterthought in the Statehouse.
So, what has Sims done for your community? Here are a few examples of her work on your behalf. If you’re a parent and taxpayer, you would appreciate her dogged work on legislation that will enable rural schools to receive funding that recognizes the additional tax burden placed on her constituents. Schools that are isolated in a struggling economy with a high percentage of low-income residents create a greater tax burden when compared to more populated parts of the state.
If you lived through the pandemic, you know there is greater reliance on internet connectivity for both education and employment. Again, our remote region has suffered from a lack of market power with commercial providers. Sims led the initiative to deliver $245 million to build out broadband infrastructure, which can’t come soon enough.
If you’re a logger, you might appreciate her legislation reducing some of the time limitations for logging due to Act 250 legislation.
Sims has also worked to help reduce our town governments’ energy costs through helping to provide access to new grant programs that provide funding to make municipal buildings more energy efficient.
This is far from an exhaustive list of her work as a House representative. Her energy, insight and civic dedication are things that benefit all of us in the Kingdom. I will support Katherine Sims for reelection and hope you will too.
Brian F. Carroll
West Glover
