To the Editor:
I’ve known Katherine Sims for going on a decade. She’s a fair, honest and dedicated person who will do a great job as your state representative.
I am a registered Republican who served 12 years for my district in Montpelier. I always voted for what I thought was best for the state and represented the people, not the party. I know that Sims will do the same because that is what is in her heart. Sims will work hard to find common ground.
She is a person who wants to help others, not a politician. Give her a chance to see what she can do.
Stub Earle
Eden
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.