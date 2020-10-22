To the Editor:

I’ve known Katherine Sims for going on a decade. She’s a fair, honest and dedicated person who will do a great job as your state representative.

I am a registered Republican who served 12 years for my district in Montpelier. I always voted for what I thought was best for the state and represented the people, not the party. I know that Sims will do the same because that is what is in her heart. Sims will work hard to find common ground.

She is a person who wants to help others, not a politician. Give her a chance to see what she can do.

Stub Earle

Eden

