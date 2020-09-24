To the Editor:
The adage that amid adversity comes great opportunity could aptly apply to the campaign of Katherine Sims, currently running for representative for Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
The unprecedented times created by the current global pandemic revealed glaring cracks in, among other areas, societal healthcare, country infrastructure and economic policies. Sims, with her proven track record of public accomplishment, is one politician focused on fixing those cracks by correcting inefficiencies in those state policies that often ignore the most vulnerable of Vermont’s citizenry — those living in and around its rural towns, villages and hamlets.
Among her main areas of focus is the lack of quality, affordable and accessible broadband services — high-speed internet.
Having personally and financially experienced how a move just 35 miles away from one town to another meant losing high-speed, affordable and quality broadband services —being charged a ridiculous rate for a landline that for decades was virtually free with my bundled internet/TV and phone services, a whopping $67 a month, without full services — I wholeheartedly support her for state representative.
As a member of the board and the executive committee of the NEK Community Broadband Communication Union District, she has been “actively working to advance efforts to bring broadband to our region for the past two years,” she wrote in an email response to my concerns. How is that Vermont allows those least able to afford such ridiculously high-cost services literally to be fleeced by parasitic, unscrupulous internet service companies?
“In the short-term, we must install fixed wireless projects to be completed in 2020,” she told me. “In the long term, we must fully fund the build-out of a region-wide last mile high-speed broadband network through a combination of federal and state grants, loans, private investment and bonding.”
Affordable, accessible high-speed internet should be available to everyone, and it’s heartening to know that Sims already is working toward achieving that for rural Vermonters. She believes that Vermont’s rural towns are its heart and soul, and she wants to ensure they remain that way. That’s why she most assuredly is the best candidate to represent Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock.
Victoria Hudson
Craftsbury
