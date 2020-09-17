To the Editor:
Recently I had the opportunity to meet Katherine Sims, who’s running for state representative for Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock. Frankly, she knocked my socks off.
She’s an impressive candidate with an equally impressive resume. In 2007, she founded the nonprofit Green Mountain Farm-to-School organization. If you’re unfamiliar with this amazing group and the work it does, go to its website, greenmountainfarmtoschool.org.
The UVM Extension Service created an Across the Fence video that aired on March 11, 2015. Watch it on the Farm-to-School website. You’ll see immediately why Sims is the person we need to represent us. Her passion for the welfare of our children and families is contagious.
She’s the current director of the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for all residents of the NEK through coordinated economic and community development.
For years, Sims has focused on bringing people together to spark positive change in the NEK.
Based on her impressive history, I can’t wait to see the amazing things she’ll accomplish to improve the lives of NEK residents when we elect her to in the Vermont House this November.
Marion Mohri
Wheelock
