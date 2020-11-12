To the Editor:
Thank you to the voters in Albany, Barton, Craftsbury, Glover, Greensboro, Sheffield and Wheelock for electing me to represent your interests and voices in the Vermont House of Representatives.
I am humbled and honored to have earned your support.
I ran for representative because I believe we need a strong voice for rural Vermont in the Statehouse and to advocate for a Vermont where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.
As your representative, I will listen to your concerns and ideas. I will keep you updated about what's going on in the Statehouse. And I will advocate for everyone, especially those who are underrepresented.
Thank you for your support and your faith in me. I can’t wait to get to work for you.
Katherine Sims
Craftsbury
