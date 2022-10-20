To the Editor:
We support all candidates who are willing to support and uplift Abenaki citizens throughout our traditional territorial homelands.
Rep. Katherine Sims is one of those people. Sims has taken the time to contact, partner and develop a relationship with the Nulhegan Abenaki Tribe to see how she can help uplift our voices within the legislative process.
As a newly elected representative in 2021, Sims began to hold a series of conversations where chiefs of all four Abenaki tribes in Vermont could work collectively, receive updates from the Legislature and have ongoing interactions with state officials. I value her leadership, integrity and commitment to those she serves in the community.
After listening to the concerns and ideas from the regular conversations of the chiefs, we worked together to draft legislation. The bill, which ultimately passed, exempts property owned by Vermont-recognized Native American tribes from state and municipal property tax. This bill recognizes the historic wrongs committed when stewardship of this land was taken from the Abenaki and is an important next step after the eugenics apology from last year.
We would be happy to continue the much-needed work with Katherine Sims if she was reelected.
Chief Don Stevens
Nulhegan Band of the Coosuk
Abenaki Nation
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.