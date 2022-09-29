To the Editor:
I support the candidacy of Katherine Sims for representative of the Orleans-4 District.
I have spent the last 12 years working in the farming and transportation industries in Vermont, currently as the owner of a regional produce distribution company based in Hardwick. I have been aware of Sims’ work for many years, originally as the founder of Green Mountain Farm to School, and most recently as my state representative and fellow parent at the same community child care center in Craftsbury.
I know that she understands the importance of supporting the regional economy, particularly its food system, and the natural environment it depends upon. Sims is a strong supporter of affordable child care, she recognizes the importance of agriculture within our region, she values the role of small businesses, and she is actively working to address the climate crisis.
She is accessible, she listens to what is important to her constituency, and she has the energy and drive to keep pushing for what we need.
She will have my vote as the representative for Orleans-4.
Annie Myers
South Albany
