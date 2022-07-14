To the Editor:
I have been incredibly impressed by our state representative, Katherine Sims. She has kept her constituents informed so thoroughly on all levels with constant updates on legislative activity and her dedicated work day to day.
She held monthly office hours to address constituent questions or concerns, regularly posted updates on social media, in newspapers and her website and has always been readily responsive to her constituents.
Sims is an amazingly hard worker, a leader and a wonderful asset to her constituents and broader communities. She has forged a strong, positive path that needs to be continued under her leadership.
I heartily endorse the candidacy of Katherine Sims for another term as state representative from the Orleans-4 district.
Margaret Ramsdell
Craftsbury Common
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.