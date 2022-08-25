To the Editor:
In our section of the Northeast Kingdom, we have been quite fortunate to have been represented in Montpelier by two very effective women. Both Katherine Sims and Vickie Strong have served us well.
Unfortunately, due to redistricting, we are forced to make a difficult choice between the two.
Sims has a great sense of the lifestyle, values and economics of the Northeast Kingdom. She has effectively related this in her efforts as our representative. I appreciate her communication skills, her willingness to reach out and listen to all of us and then act on our behalf in Montpelier.
She has spunk and the amazing ability to juggle her day-to-day family responsibilities yet be extremely effective at representing her Northeast constituents at the Statehouse. She’s got my vote.
Tim Nisbet
Greensboro
