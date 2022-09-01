To the Editor:
This past session, I had the opportunity to work with Katherine Sims in my role as vice chair of Vermont’s Working Lands Enterprise Board and as member of the Vermont Forest Industry Network to advance several priorities for rural communities and the forest products industry.
As a leading member of the rural caucus, Sims worked to draft and secure passage of a series of policies to support rural economic growth and workforce development, including a significant opportunity to strengthen, modernize and promote the forest products sector through the Vermont Forest Future Roadmap.
Modeled after the successful farm-to-plate initiative, the forest future roadmap will bring together key stakeholders to create an action plan that identifies infrastructure investments and policy recommendations to ensure a viable future for the industry in Vermont.
This past session she also worked to secure passage of legislation supporting municipal energy resilience initiatives to reduce municipal buildings’ dependence on fossil fuels through energy efficiency improvements and system upgrades like switching to advanced wood heat, a significant step that expands market opportunity for loggers and wood processors, while building natural climate solutions into the foundation of our communities.
Sims also helped shepherd through policies to ease limits on hours of operation included in Act 250 permits for forest-based enterprises — something we’ve been trying to accomplish for six years — and to help ensure the extension of the requirement that Vermont utility companies purchase power from the Ryegate power plant, a key market for low-grade wood until at least 2032.
Having known Sims since joining the Vermont Land Trust board of trustees in 2015, where she’s always been a leading voice in advancing equity in our work as stewards of Vermont’s forests and farms, and for the communities who depend on them, I’m glad to call her a colleague and a friend, as well as a tireless champion for the rural communities of Vermont.
Charlie Hancock
Montgomery
