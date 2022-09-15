To the Editor:
Here are some of the reasons why I support Katherine Sims as a state representative for Craftsbury, Greensboro, Albany and Glover.
She’s responsive. When an issue of concern was brought to her attention late last year — the PFAS contamination in the Craftsbury Common water supply — she got up to speed on the complicated issue, connected with those who could assist, convened interested parties and facilitated a dialogue with state officials, including helping the fire district navigate complex state funding options.
Sims has made a difference in her first term at the Statehouse. For many years I worked in state government, including sitting in on deliberations. I’ve heard from former colleagues, including committee chairs, regarding Katherine’s persistence and dedication to not only fully understanding legislative process and content but also making sure bills serve our region and the rural economy.
She is the clerk for the House’s Rural Caucus. The caucus spent last summer and fall visiting folks in the forest products industry. This resulted in several state policy changes that Sims championed. Portions of the 2022 Rural Economic Development Omnibus Bill include funding to help municipalities switch to locally grown advanced wood heat for public buildings instead of fossil fuels and sensibly easing Act 250 requirements for forest-based enterprises.
Her work on the House Committee on Energy and Technology led directly to expanded broadband funding in the Northeast Kingdom.
Her values are clear. Her priorities include making sure all voices are heard and easing the economic burdens and increasing the quality of life for low- and moderate-income families.
She strongly supports the notion that reproductive decisions are between a woman and her doctor, family and spiritual advisors. State and federal governments should not dictate these strictly private matters.
Katherine Sims is transparent and is in continuous contact with her constituents and she is smart, capable and an outstanding mother and leader that I am proud to have representing us.
Gina Campoli
Craftsbury Common
