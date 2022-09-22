To the Editor:
I will vote for Katharine Sims for our local House district in November. She is a champion for causes that are critical for our region, including social and economic justice and the right to personal privacy in medical decisions such as reproductive rights.
Sims has worked tirelessly and successfully for healthy agriculture, the environment, education and community building. I am excited to support her and see what the next legislative session can accomplish with her proven leadership. Our region can lead Vermont as part of a just transition away from extractive systems toward regenerative ones.
Bethany M. Dunbar
West Glover
