To the Editor:
I am writing this letter in support of Katherine Sims, candidate for the Vermont House District of Orleans-Caledonia. As a Wheelock resident, I know all too well that our small, rural communities in the Northeast Kingdom were often neglected by Montpelier. We could always count on Rep. Sam Young to find solutions for us, but after 10 years he is stepping aside for personal reasons.
Sims is perfectly suited to represent us by taking Sam Young’s place in the House. Her depth of experience, her work ethic and her knowledge of the people living in our region — and their needs — is unparalleled. She considers herself a dedicated community leader. And her credentials certainly support her claims. ... As a mother, a nonprofit leader and a dedicated community builder, Sims wishes to create vibrant communities and a strong economy in our region. She would work hard to strengthen the Kingdom’s fragile economy, modernize our infrastructure and make the NEK the best place in Vermont to raise a family. …
During this unprecedented time, she will continue to do everything she can do to keep our communities sound, because she knows how to find solutions to our problems, whether it be our health and safety, a critical concern to her, childcare for parents who must work, effective home-based connectivity to support our children’s educational prerequisites, or our critical financial needs. ...
Vote for Katherine Sims on Nov. 3. Or better yet, mail your ballot in early; it’s safe and convenient.
Steve Amos
Wheelock
