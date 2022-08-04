To the Editor:
I am an independent voter and in the August primary and in the November General Election I will be voting to return our representative, Katherine Sims, to Montpelier.
I don’t vote along party lines. I vote for the candidate that represents my values and shows an ability to get things done for my town and Vermont.
I appreciate candidates that can point out what they have done, or plan to do, for the community. We need more people that can get things done and who can stay focused on improving life in The Northeast Kingdom and for all Vermonters. Sims remains an excellent choice for Vermont.
She has exhibited a true desire to display transparency in her very important work. Her office hours on the second Sunday of each month is just one example of how she has worked to stay connected with her constituents, and how she genuinely wants to hear about our ideas and concerns. Transparency has never been more needed in politics than it is now.
Sims has worked across party lines in Montpelier to work on policies that improve, or build on, the needs of rural Vermonters. These include a balanced state budget, universal broadband, affordable child care, infrastructure investments, tax cuts and reproductive rights.
Sims and I have served together on the NEK Broadband Committee. She is smart, focused and resourceful. She displays a true desire to get things done. Join me in voting for her as our representative.
Rudy Chase
Craftsbury
