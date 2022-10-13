To the Editor:
I am voting for Katherine Sims for state representative, and I urge you to do the same. She deserves the support of the community in her effort to serve the people of Albany, Craftsbury, Glover and Greensboro after her many years of service to the community.
Sims is tenacious and an undeniably hard worker. During the 2019 session, I worked as a committee assistant for the House Committee on Energy and Technology. During this time, I had the privilege to work with her as she organized Northeast Kingdom Day at the Statehouse.
Her level of organization was unmatched. Sims was able to rally community members from across the Northeast Kingdom to come into committee to talk about their experiences with broadband in rural areas. Her planning was strategic and allowed for each committee member to be directly addressed through the narrative those testifying brought before the group.
She has a proven record of listening to the constituents of the Kingdom and then acting accordingly to bring resources and solutions that will directly support individuals. She knows how to hear a person’s concerns and then transform that into action. That is the kind of person I want representing me in Montpelier.
I urge folks to vote for Sims because I know that she will always fight for her community. Once she’s back in the Statehouse, representing our beautiful region, I have faith in the knowledge that Katherine Sims will uphold the values of our community and work to make Vermont a better place.
Sarah Tewksbury
Craftsbury
